Aidan Gillen is comedian Dave Allen in first look at new BBC biopic

Watch the Game of Thrones appear as the famous Irish comic in new TV biopic Dave Allen at Peace

Here is the first look at Game of Thrones star Aidan Gillen playing comedian Dave Allen in BBC2’s upcoming biopic Dave Allen at Peace.

The hour-long film, charting the life of the snappily-dressed comic who died aged 68 in 2005, will air on Bank Holiday Monday, 2nd April.

The clip below shows Allen on the cusp of stardom, with his new show about to air on independent channel ATV. However, even before the show airs he is standing up to formidable ATV boss Lew Grade (Simon Day), confronting him about the thorny issue of scheduling…

The drama begins with Allen as a young boy in Dublin, and charts key events in his life before becoming one of Ireland’s best loved comics.

Tommy Tiernan plays Allen’s kindly, encouraging father, with fellow Game of Thrones actor Conleth Hill as his brother John.

Also popping up is Cold Feet’s Robert Bathurst as BBC director-general Charles Curran – a fellow Roman Catholic who understood Allen’s frustrations with the Church.

Dave Allen At Peace will air on BBC2 on Monday 2nd April