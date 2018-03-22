EastEnders: two episodes are showing tonight

EastEnders fans take note, there are two episodes showing tonight as Kat Moon finally makes her dramatic comeback, returning from the dead and turning up at her own wake.

The change to the scheduling pattern is due to star-studded fundraiser Sport Relief taking over BBC1 tomorrow, Friday 23 March, so tonight, Thursday 22 March, we’re doubling up with an ‘Enders at 7.30pm, followed by a second helping later at 9pm.

No episode will be showing tomorrow and we return to Walford as normal on Monday 26 March with no pesky interruptions to the schedules next week.

Despite the double bill being brought about by Sport Relief, it makes Kat’s comeback feel even more of an event. The much-hyped return of Jessie Wallace to the cast has been talked about for months and been the focus so far this week on screen, as the Slaters rally round in the aftermath of their relative’s ‘death’.

Jean arrived on Tuesday revealing Kat is actually still alive, so Big Mo has got some explaining to do as she’s the one who announced her granddaughter’s demise in the first place.

Find out what’s really going on tonight on BBC1 at 7.30pm and 9pm.

