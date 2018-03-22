EastEnders: Kat returns as Big Mo reveals truth about fake death scam

The gobby gran has got herself into a spot of bother…

EastEnders’ Kat Moon has finally returned to Albert Square as Mo Harris admitted to Stacey Fowler she lied about Kat’s death and the whole thing’s a scam to raise cash to get the gobby grandma out of trouble.

Having spent all week begging the community to shell out so the Slaters can give Kat a proper funeral, the family prepared to raise a toast to their relative at her wake in the Queen Vic.

When Stacey’s mum Jean Walters turned up claiming to have spoken to Kat, Mo convinced her she must be imagining things but Stacey started to smell a rat.

In the first of tonight’s double bill Stacey’s suspicions increased after she took a call from Mo’s dodgy fella Fat Elvis and confronted the untrustworthy elderly lady about trying to sell the coffin they’d secured. Was she actually dead?

Mo finally admitted to Stace it was a hoax. It appears Mrs Harris has got herself in a spot of bother with a bloke called Terry, and owes him five grand.

Disgusted Stacey laid into Mo for pulling the sick con trick and insisted they give the money they’ve raised back to the neighbours, but Mo claimed she had no choice and begged her to pay off the shady-sounding Terry for fear of reprisals. Just who has she got herself involved with?

Meanwhile, a cab pulled up at the Vic and out stepped a pair of red heels belonging to a very alive-looking Kat – as she saw a flyer for her own wake taking place at the pub, what reaction will she get when the locals discover she’s back?

EastEnders returns at 9pm for part two of tonight’s double bill.

