EastEnders: Kat is back from the dead tonight!

The Walford legend walks in on her own wake as Jessie Wallace returns to the cast

EastEnders’ Kat Moon makes her long-awaited return tonight in a dramatic double bill – stunning the residents of Albert Square who are holding a fundraiser for her funeral believing her to be dead!

Big Mo Harris delivered the bombshell to Stacey Fowler last week her beloved cousin had kicked the bucket, but the family had no money for a proper send-off.

Rallying the community together, Stacey and Mo strived to secure the funds for a funeral, only for Stacey’s mum Jean to turn up on the doorstep claiming Kat was still alive.

In Thursday’s double bill (there’s no episode on Friday because of Sport Relief taking over the schedules), the locals still think Kat’s carked it and hold a riotous wake in the Queen Vic to raise money for the burial to do the leopard print-loving lady proud.

But all is not as it seems and Kat is on her way to her old stomping ground, and heading straight for the pub… Looking every inch classic Kat in a new image released by the show, she’s sure to make jaws drop when she enters the boozer and the residents realise reports of her demise have been widely exaggerated.

Don’t miss Kat’s resurrection as Jessie Wallace rejoins the cast on Thursday 22 March at 7.30pm and 9pm on BBC1.

