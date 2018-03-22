EastEnders: Jessie Wallace reveals nerves at Kat’s return

"It was like going back to school!" confesses the star

Jessie Wallace has admitted she was nervous about reprising her iconic role of Kat Moon in EastEnders.

Ahead of her on-screen return in tonight’s double bill of episodes, Wallace discloses in a new interview how she suffered from nerves on her first day back on set, having last appeared on the show in 2016.

“It was like going back to school, getting my bag and pencil case ready,” she laughs. “I was nervous but once I did my first scene it was like being home again.”

Wallace reiterated the leopard print-loving loudmouth is back to her original best, having felt she was somewhat diluted in the 2017 spin-off Redwater. “She has gone back to her roots from when she first started,” she says. “The foundations of the Slaters – it’s that Kat. As soon as I slipped the shoes and the lipstick on she was there.”

Praising executive consultant John Yorke’s work on reviving the Slaters, Wallace smiled “It all came about because of his return to EastEnders. He was their creator and he has brought his family back.”

EastEnders airs two episodes tonight focusing on Kat’s return from the dead at 7.30pm and 9pm on BBC1, with Big Mo Harris claiming her granddaughter died in a boating accident and attempting to raise money for a proper funeral.

As viewers will learn tonight when Kat turns up as her own wake is being held in the Queen Vic, Mo’s been telling porkie pies…

