Coronation Street airs an extra episode tonight

Coronation Street is showing an extra episode tonight, Thursday 22 March, as football coverage means a change to the soap’s regular scheduling pattern.

We’ll be off to Weatherfield at 8.30pm which is the last instalment of cobbles action this week to make way for ITV’s live broadcast of England’s friendly match against the Netherlands tomorrow, Friday 23 March, from 7.30pm.

This means no Corrie tomorrow and an extra episode next week on Thursday 29 March, in addition to the normal Monday/Wednesday/Friday double bills, to make up for this week’s shortfall. Got that?

Tonight’s Thursday outing is something of a special occasion as it features the return of Sean Wilson to the cast as Martin Platt for the first time since 2005. In the aftermath of his rape ordeal, David is still bottling up his torment and visits his dad in Liverpool to spend some time with him before Martin emigrates to New Zealand.

Desperate to escape the memories of the assault and put some distance between him and attacker Josh Tucker, David then announces he wants to go to New Zealand too, arousing suspicions from his family at the sudden decision.

The male rape storyline has led to a reported increase in calls to rape charity Male Survivor of 1,700%, proof of its staggering impact so far despite criticisms of Corrie tackling the taboo topic.

