EastEnders: Lacey Turner reveals Slaters return “will ruin Stacey’s life”

EastEnders’ Stacey Fowler will have her life ruined by the return of the Slater family, actress Lacey Turner has revealed.

In a new interview, Turner teased this week’s comebacks of Jessie Wallace, Gillian Wright and Laila Morse as Kat Moon, Jean Slater and Big Mo Harris will turn Stacey’s world upside down. “The Slater ruin Stacey’s life, basically,” she sighs. “They come back, cause a load of trouble and then expect Stacey to put it all back together.”

Thankfully, the reunion is a much happier affair off camera as Turner beams when discussing working with her old co-stars again. “I was very excited when I found out they were bringing the Slaters back. I love being with them all but we’re a bit useless as we spend most of our time laughing and trying to get some work done!”

Explaining the appeal of the feisty females, who first appeared in 2000, Turner commented: “Everyone loves them because they are just a bit nuts. They just do what they want and go round causing trouble.”

So far this week, Stacey has reeled from Big Mo’s bombshell Kat is dead, only for mum Jean to turn up and tell her Mrs Moon is alive and well. Thursday’s double bill (7.30pm and 9pm) features Kat making her long-awaited return to the Square, making a spectacular entrance at her own wake in the Queen Vic!

How will the community react to Kat’s miraculous resurrection? And why has Mo convinced everyone she was dead?

