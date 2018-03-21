Coronation Street: male rape storyline sees 1,700% increase in helpline calls

Coronation Street’s controversial male rape storyline has led to a 1700% increase in calls to a national male rape charity helpline.

The staggering statistic from the organisation Male Survivor is attributed to the harrowing plot in which David Platt was drugged and sexually assaulted by friend Josh Tucker.

As the story unfolds in the coming weeks, David struggles to speak out about what happened and internalises his order, as his family grow increasingly worried about his unstable behaviour.

Corrie have faced criticism for tackling the taboo topic, but producer Kate Oates has defended the show’s efforts to highlight the culture of silence around male sexual assault.

Speaking to ITV News about the impact of the uplift in calls to Male Survivor, Oates commented: “The actual statistic and how many more men – in response to what happened on Coronation Street – had picked up the phone and asked for help is mind blowing. I’m so proud of the team for presenting a really difficult but incredibly important story.”

Newcomer Ryan Clayton, who plays attacker Josh, said: “I knew this role was a lot to take on, I knew the storyline would be massive but as an actor I like a challenge.”

Jack P Shepherd recently revealed how David’s ordeal plays out in the aftermath of the attack. “He feels there is no way he can tell Shona or his family what has happened because he’s disgusted and embarrassed. And this is the point of the storyline, he should tell someone and not keep it all bottled up inside him.”

