Coronation Street: David Platt has one-night stand after dumping Shona as rape aftermath continues

Traumatised by his attack he tries to prove his masculinity

David Platt’s life will spiral out of control in Coronation Street in the aftermath of his rape, resulting in him having a one-night stand with a teenage girl after ending his relationship with Shona Ramsey.

Last Friday’s episode showed David drugged and raped by friend Josh Tucker on a night out, and he has kept the horrifying incident to himself as he struggles to process the assault.

Producer Kate Oates has revealed how David will push his loved ones away in the coming weeks, splitting from partner Shona and bedding 19-year-old salon intern Emma.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Oates said: “David’s head is all over the place and nobody knows what is going on with him. When he meets this young newcomer, it’s like he’s trying to find a way to hide in plain sight. In his mind, he feels he has to prove his manhood.

“By this point he has finished with Shona who is completely bewildered over what went wrong. How David deals with his bottled up torment is very self destructive. Sleeping with Emma will be one of his big mistakes and it’s a way of him trying to get across to himself he has this masculinity and can attract girls. He goes to extreme levels to try and block out what has happened to him.”

Earlier today it was revealed rape victim charity Male Survivor had reported a 1,700% increase in calls to their helpline in the wake of the controversial storyline airing.

