Hollyoaks: Ryan’s big secret exposed next week – as he plots to kill again

Hollyoaks murderer Ryan Knight’s fling with Ste Hay is sensationally exposed next week at a memorial for Amy Barnes, setting off a chain of events that could see the killer cop’s crime finally come to light.

Leah Barnes is all set to expose her father’s affair with stepdad Ry Ry to the world at her mum’s one-year memorial service by printing out screenshots of their saucy secret text messages, but the schoolgirl thinks better of it and decides not to.

Unfortunately, her aunt Leela Lomax stumbles across the evidence and publicly confronts the pair over their deceit at the service. How will the village react to the clandestine relationship? Will this mean Ryan comes out of the closet at last? And could it set off suspicion about whether Amy knew her hubby had a habit of sleeping with men?

Tegan Lomax already knows the naughty Mr Knight was cheating on Ames with another fella and he killed his bride on their wedding night to stop her outing him, such is his shame about his true sexuality – but Teegs has been in a coma since Ryan tried to silence her in the same way he did his wife.

Later next week, doctors tell the Lomaxes they plan to wake Tegan from the coma – to Ryan’s horror. Terrified she’ll reveal everything when she regains consciousness, he tries to put Ste and Leela off the idea by scaring them their sister could have brain damage.

With time running out and the family still desperate to bring Tegan round, Ryan turns to gangster Glenn Donovan and begs him to kill Tegan before she wakes!

Will Glenn agree? And what will he expect in return?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

