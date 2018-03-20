Hollyoaks: fire at the McQueens – who’s in danger, and who starts it?

Hollyoaks hots up next week when a fire breaks out at the McQueen house. Is tragedy set to strike for one of the soap’s most popular families? And is the blaze an accident or does someone deliberately set out to burn the place down?

The explosive storyline kicks off on Tuesday’s E4 episode when the inferno begins. By the next day flames have engulfed the McQueen residence and the fire has spiralled out of control.

In sensational pictures released today, no characters appear to be in the house as firefighters battle to stop the building from burning, but could this be a bluff to put us off the scent? Are some shock exits ahead?

A line-up of characters in another image gives us a clue as to who’s involved and who’s potentially in danger, showing Goldie (released from prison days before the fire), Myra and Prince representing the McQueens, firefighter Leela Lomax, Jesse Donovan and a very grave looking Adam Donovan.

Could the fire be linked to Adam’s secret betrayal of gangster dad Glenn as he plots with the police to try and bring him down? Has Goldie got on the wrong side of her cellmate and brought trouble back to the village in the form of a vengeful arson attack? Or is Myra pulling an insurance job?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

