Emmerdale: Graham reveals his tragic past to Debbie next week

We'll finally get to learn more about Joe's mysterious manservant

Emmerdale’s Graham Foster will finally open up about his mysterious past next week when he confides a tragic secret to Debbie Dingle.

The enigmatic business associate of Joe Tate has so far been something of a closed book, but his talent for quick-thinking, violent streak and being extremely good in a crisis (he knew exactly what to do when Ross Barton had acid thrown in his face) make him an intriguing – and at times unsettling – presence.

He also has a menacing air, but whatever he tells Debbie next week upsets the object of Joe’s obsession rather than frightens her.

Graham tries to encourage Joe to move on from his doomed romance with the Dingle diva, but his employer has a plan. Mr Foster then approaches Deb with Joe’s suggestion she rent Jacob’s Fold, but are there any strings attached?

Insisting Joe’s not playing games this time and that perhaps she should give him another chance, Graham reveals more about his and Joe’s shared past, and tells her he used to work at his school – and it’s then he delivers details from his shocking backstory…

What has he told Debbie? Will it make her agree to the deal? And are fan theories that Graham is actually a ghost correct?

