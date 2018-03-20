EastEnders: Richard Blackwood to leave Vincent Hubbard role

"I have loved every minute of my time at EastEnders," said the star

Richard Blackwood is to leave EastEnders after three years playing the role of Vincent Hubbard. Speaking about the decision, the 45-year-old star said in a statement:

“I have loved every minute of my time at EastEnders and although I will be sad to say goodbye, after three years it feels the right time to leave.”

The news follows yesterday’s announcement that Jenna Russell would also be exiting the BBC1 soap after little more than a year playing Michelle Fowler.

An EastEnders spokesperson said of Blackwood’s departure: “We can confirm that Richard will be leaving EastEnders this spring. Richard has been a great addition to the show and we wish him all the best for the future.”

Police informant Vincent first appeared during a live episode to mark EastEnders’s 30th anniversary. Since that debut, he’s been involved in many high profile storylines, most notably his marriage to Kim Fox, a tempestuous relationship with mum Claudette and a battle with Walford’s Mitchell clan.

On the topic of his future plans, Blackwood added: “I have been truly blessed with some great storylines since the moment I joined, but when I was presented with my last story, I knew it was time for Vincent to depart Walford.

“I’m now excited about what the future holds. I have a feature film out this year, I will be returning to theatre and also some great presenting TV gigs.”

