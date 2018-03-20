EastEnders: Phil cheats on Sharon with mystery woman?

EastEnders’ Sharon Mitchell is still in the doghouse with husband Phil next week after her admission she took the money from Aidan Maguire’s botched heist, putting most of Walford in danger in the process as they searched for the culprit who swiped the cash.

But has Phil got so angry he’s driven to cheat on his wife?

Tension mounts between the Mitchells next Monday despite Sharon’s attempts to put the Maguire madness behind them and move on. Confiding in best mate Michelle Fowler that her and Phil are having problems, without revealing the real reason why, Shaz thinks they’re making progress when she visits Phil at the garage.

Hoping Phil will forgive her after she came clean, Sharon is in for a shock when she gets home later that day to find her fella entertaining a young woman – is Mr Mitchell having an affair as revenge for Sharon’s betrayal? Has he planned for her to catch them in the act to maximise the hurt he can cause?

Or is there a plausible explanation as to why Phil is alone with a lady we’ve never seen before?

