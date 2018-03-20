EastEnders: Phil and Hunter team up against Jack?

Mel's new romance doesn't go down well with everyone

EastEnders’ Hunter Owen sets out to scupper mum Mel’s blossoming romance with Jack Branning next week, and it appears he’s got an unlikely accomplice in the shape of Phil Mitchell.

Advertisement

The surly schoolboy has struggled with his mother’s growing attraction to the Walford hunk, and is clearly not ready to call the ex-cop daddy just yet. Would he rather Mel reunite with Ian Beale?

Next Tuesday, flash Jack pulls up in a swanky sports car he’s hired, making him the envy of the local teenage boys. It’s all a ploy to impress Mel and melt her icy exterior and she can’t help but be tempted when he offers to whisk her off in the tasty motor and take her on a date – to Paris!

Mel agrees to go for a spin and the buff Branning thinks he’s won her round. However, Jack is red-faced when the car won’t even start…

Could disapproving Hunter have something to do with it? He’s seen hanging around Jack’s sporty number after getting some advice on the situation from Phil Mitchell, and it obviously wasn’t to check the tyre pressure. What kind of advice was Phil giving the teen?

On Friday, huffy Hunter badmouths Jack to Mel, and she’s forced to reassure her son that she’s not looking for a relationship. Jack won’t take no for an answer, however, and continues his pursuit of the bold blonde.

Unhappy Hunter is determined to sabotage the wooing and manipulates the situation, only for it to backfire with catastrophic results…

You can watch our exclusive review show A Week in Walford below.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.