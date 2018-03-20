EastEnders: Mitch returns with a shock for the Taylors

Keegan's dad is back next week, but is he here to stay?

EastEnders’ Keegan Baker was briefly reunited with his estranged dad Mitch recently, only for the absent parent to bail on his son after a few days and do a runner. Next week Mitch is back in Walford, but can he make amends with Keegan and ex Karen Taylor or is it too late?

Teen tearaway Keegan skives off school on Monday to secretly meet with Mitch for some father/son bonding time, but his dad surprises him by wanting to get to the root of his boy’s problems at Walford High rather than play hooky all day.

Inviting Keegan’s teacher Mrs Lund to the flat, he forces his son say sorry for his bad behaviour and it seems to do the trick. Karen is cross when she finds her errant old flame hanging around, but is forced to admit Mitch is a positive influence on Keegan when she learns he’s been helping him with his school stress.

Soon Mitch has has got his feet under the table chez Taylor once again and is back in Karen’s good books. Acting like the perfect partner and father, even taking on the housework, has mistrustful Mitch really turned over a new leaf? Or is it all an act?

Just as Karen thinks it’s going to be happy families with Keegan’s dad, she gets a shock in Tuesday’s episode that changes everything.

Is Mitch going to leave the Taylors in tatters?

