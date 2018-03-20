Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Phelan kills Eileen? “It’s a fight for her life” teases Sue Cleaver

Coronation Street: Phelan kills Eileen? “It’s a fight for her life” teases Sue Cleaver

The truth is finally out next week but will Phelan claim one final victim?

itv jh

The net closes in on Coronation Street killer Pat Phelan next week when his crimes are uncovered and wife Eileen finally learns the truth about her husband’s homicidal side.

Advertisement

In the much-anticipated climax to the blockbuster plot, the Phelans are set to leave Weatherfield for a fresh start in the countryside with Pat keen to put distance between him and his multiple murders. Despite discovering he’d conned the community with the Calcutta Street flats scam, Eileen has forgiven her other half and is standing by her maligned man.

itv jh

“Eileen has made the decision to stay with her husband so they plan to move away,” reveals Sue Cleaver, who plays the oblivious Mrs Phelan. “They go to view a cottage potentially for sale where they can discuss the future.”

While they escape to the country next Thursday, back in Weatherfield the concrete at the building site in which Phelan buried victims Andy Carver and Vinny Ashford is about to be dug up, hence Pat’s haste to exit. When Seb Franklin hears about this, he teams up with Gary Windass to dig it up themselves hoping to find the gun Phelan used to kill Luke Britton, convinced it’s hidden in the concrete.

itv jh

Meanwhile, Phelan is twitchy on holiday and in Friday’s episode he frantically packs his passport and a few clothes ready to do a runner, worried about what’s happening on the building site. Confused Eileen finds him getting on a boat about to flee and climbs on board with a picnic so they can talk, but drops the hamper and her car keys into the sea and hurts her foot in the process.

Resisting the urge to leave her to her fate and make his getaway, Phelan comes to his wife’s aid. “He wants to help her get a taxi before he disappears and that’s his downfall in the end, the fact he has genuine feelings for Eileen,” continues Cleaver.

itv jh

Over at Weatherfield Police station, Gary is being questioned as a murder suspect as two bodies have been unearthed from the concrete he cracked open with a sledgehammer. News spreads back to the cobbles about the gruesome double corpse discovery and terrified Tim Metcalfe calls Eileen knowing she’s in the middle of nowhere with Phelan – but he can’t get through…

“Eileen tells Pat to leave her alone but then she gets a signal on her phone and hears a message from Tim telling her about the bodies at the mill – and the fact she’s in danger.”

itv jh

Frozen with fear, Eileen tries to encourage Phelan not to go and surreptitiously tries to call Tim back out of earshot as she heads towards a lighthouse. “The news that two bodies have been found and Phelan is behind the deaths comes as an absolute shock to Eileen,” reveals Cleaver. “It’s hard to take in. It rocks her world and she’s in a very vulnerable position because she’s on her own with him.”

Unbeknown to Eileen, her horrid hubby has followed her as she tries to get in touch with Tim, and menacingly grabs her phone just as Tim answers – Eileen shouts out their location but Pat throws the phone into the sea and an intense confrontation ensues.

“She’s terrified,” says Cleaver. “Eileen wants to get away as she confronts him about everything.” Calling him a killer, a liar and a rapist, Eileen threatens to chuck the boat keys in the water to stop him getting away. The couple tussle at the sea wall and the rusty railings start to crumble – will either of them survive the showdown?

itv jh

“Phelan turns on her, it’s back against the wall time and she realises what he is truly capable of. He could kill her. Eileen is in a fight for her life!”

Expect Cleaver’s performance to have an extra layer of reality as Cleaver confesses weather conditions on the location shoot in rainy Whitehaven made physically trembling come pretty naturally. “It was brutal,” she recalls. “My face was grazed from the horizontal hail and sleet! I had two pairs of thermals, two jumpers, thick trousers and waterproofs, a padded fleece and two coats under my costume!

“On top of that it was hardcore emotionally, but it was great and really satisfying. We had a brilliant team and everybody worked so hard. This is the most challenging stuff I’ve had on the Street and the most exciting. I’ve loved it.”

Tune in on Good Friday to discover Phelan and Eileen’s fate…

You can watch our exclusive review show A Week in Weatherfield below.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page  for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

From ITV STRICT EMBARGO -TV Listings Magazines Tuesday 13 July 2010, Weekly Newspapers Thursday 15 July 2010 and Daily Newspapers & Websites Saturday 17 July 2010 Coronation Street - Ep 7386 Friday 23 July 2010 at 7.30pm Audrey Roberts [SUE NICHOLLS] is shocked when she walks into her 70th Birthday Party in the Rovers. Natasha Blakeman [RACHEL LESKOVAC] is gutted when Maria Connor [SAMIA SMITH] arrives. Claudia Colby [RULA LENSKA] arrives a starts with her catty remarks - Lewis Archer [NIGEL HAVERS] has to hold Audrey back. Picture contact: david.crook@itv.com on 0161 952 6214 Photographer: Rob Evans This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.com
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

EastEnders: Ian and Sharon to discover that Kathy is still alive?

112201

What are the best films on TV today and tonight? The Shawshank Redemption, Love Actually, Cop Land

119055

7 secrets to winning the Ryder Cup

imagenotavailable1

Films on TV today, Saturday 14 April

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more