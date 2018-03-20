Amazon Easter Sale 2018 – best deals and discounts

It may not be Easter quite yet, but the discounting has already begun at the online retail giant...

With Easter on the way, online retailing giant Amazon has already begun discounting products from across their range… including a great deal of TVs and home entertainment tech.

When does the Amazon Early Easter Sale begin?

The Amazon Early Easter Sale has already begun and runs until the 26th March.

What are the best Amazon Early Easter Sale deals and discounts?

Discounted TVs include: Toshiba 49U5766DB 49-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED WLAN TV, LG Electronics 24MT49DF HD Ready 720p 24 Inch LED TV, Hisense H65N5750UK 65-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV, Panasonic TX-32D302B 720p HD Ready LED TV with Freeview HD, Sharp LC-32DHG4041K 32-Inch HD Ready TV/DVD Kit with Freeview HD and many more…

Discounted computers include: Razer Blade Pro 17-Inch 4K-Touch Gaming Laptop, HP OMEN 15-ce011na 15.6-inch FHD Gaming Laptop, ASUS ROG Strix GL553VE-DM292T 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop, HP 20c001na 19-Inch All-in-One Desktop PC, Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch HD Laptop and many many more…

Are there Lightning Deals?

Yep. As usual with an Amazon sale there are a ton of Lightning Deals day and night throughout the event.

They come from across the Amazon range and often have very limited stocks, so it’s worth continuing to check back here regularly.

What if I don’t want to spend lots of money?

Looking for a cheap deal? Try checking out these offers for under £15

I want my stuff quickly!

