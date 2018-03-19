Neighbours: Paige and Jack leave Erinsborough next week

Neighbours’ Paige Smith and Jack Callahan wave goodbye to Ramsay Street next week, but will their roller coaster romance have a happy ending as Paige’s ex Mark Brennan struggles to move on?

Agreeing to move to Queensland with Jack and their son Gabe, Paige is ready for a fresh start away from Erinsborough and nearer to both their families.

Stepmum Terese Willis confesses she’ll be sad to see Paige and her boys go as she’s come to regard her as a surrogate daughter. She’s not the only resident reticent at the imminent departure, with Mark still smarting over splitting from Ms Smith.

Jack urges his other half to make her peace with her ex, but the buff Brennan initially rejects her attempts at building bridges. Little brother Aaron tries to make his sibling see sense and let go of his hurt as Paige pleads with Mark to believe her that she’ll always care for him.

Eventually Mark has a word with himself and wishes Paige and Jack well as they make their exit, even shaking his love rival’s hand. As his ex starts a new life away from Ramsay Street, what does the future hold for Mark?

