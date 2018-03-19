EastEnders: Stacey and Mo reveal plans for Kat’s funeral – watch the brand-new scene

Stacey and Mo are in for a big surprise on tonight’s EastEnders when they find out that they have to stump up £5,000 in advance of her funeral.

Scenes to be shown this evening see the Slaters told by Jay that they need to find a 50 per cent deposit ahead of Kat’s send-off – news that leaves an already agitated Stacey looking even more distressed.

As can be seen from this brand-new clip released by the BBC, Stacey and Mo’s requests are very particular (including a leopard-skin lining for the coffin). But might there be more to the story of Kat’s death than meets the eye?

After all, Jessie Wallace is set to make a return to EastEnders later this week, while Laila Morse had this to say about Mo’s announcement of Kat’s demise:

“Dear old Mo, she’s in a lot of trouble. She’s such a piece of work. Mo doesn’t give a monkey’s what she’s doing as long as she’s earning a few quid. She’s a very evil lady – if she was one of my relatives, I think I might do her in!”

Watch the scene from tonight’s episode of EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review.

