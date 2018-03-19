Coronation Street’s Phelan murders did not breach Ofcom rules – despite 541 complaints

The regulator delivers its verdict on the controversial episode of Corrie

The murders of Andy Carver and Vinny Ashford by Pat Phelan in an October 2017 episode of Coronation Street did not breach Ofcom rules, despite 541 viewers registering concern about the intense scenes.

The broadcasting regulator investigated after fans complained about the “violent, menacing and disturbing” showdown that they felt was “unsuitable for a pre-watershed audience”.

In the episode, a fight between Phelan and his hostages resulted in the captives being shot dead, the bodies then being disposed of in a nearby lake.

The killings were broadcast before the 9.00pm watershed, with a warning made prior to transmission. Ofcom today concluded that the killings focused on the emotional suffering of the characters rather than the physical acts of violence.

In a report, the watchdog stated: “The depictions of physical violence were appropriately limited because the point of impact of each of the three punches was not shown, the first shooting was shown as a long shot with no detail of the impact and the second shooting was not shown but represented by the sound of a gunshot.