EastEnders: Stacey and Martin kiss! First look at surprise reunion

Will the warring couple get back together as Stacey grieves for Kat?

EastEnders estranged couple Stacey and Martin Fowler end up in a passionate embrace next week as Stace seeks comfort over the death of her cousin Kat Moon – before she discovers she is actually still alive!

Martin and Stacey have been at odds since Christmas when Mrs Fowler confessed to a festive fling with old flame Max Branning and her horrified husband ended their marriage.

Relations between the pair soured spectacularly as they went to war over custody of their kids and who should live in the family home, and Martin is unaware his new love interest Hayley is Stacey’s secret cousin and is honeytrapping him as the Fowler fight gets increasingly dirty.

Following Friday’s revelation from Big Mo that Kat is dead, Martin arranges a fundraiser to pay for Kat’s wake which riles proud Stacey. Later she feels guilty and seeks her ex out to apologise – with emotions running high Martin comforts Stace and the situation soon escalates into a steamy kiss…

Does this mean the couple are back together? What about Max? When Stacey discovers Kat is still alive will she need Martin’s support? And how will Martin react when he learns Hayley is a Slater and the family are trying to trick him?

Stacey and Martin’s shock kiss airs on Monday 19 March at 8pm on BBC1.

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

