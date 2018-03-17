Home and Away: dying Alf reveals shocking secret to Roo

The Summer Bay legend has lied to his daughter for over 30 years…

Home and Away’s Alf Stewart turns daughter Roo’s world upside down with a shocking revelation delivered while the Summer Bay stalwarts are buried in a sinkhole – Roo’s dead mother Martha is still alive!

Advertisement

When Ash’s pursuit of Robbo ends in a car crash that causes an exposed gas pipe to burst it triggers an almighty explosion that rips beneath the town and creates an explosion at the school, turning the science lab into a sinkhole.

Alf and Roo are trapped in the rubble and wait for help, but hope fades as Alf’s condition worsens and he has a heart attack. Drifting in and out of consciousness, the Bay veteran is practically delirious as he clings to Roo. Thinking his time is up, anxious Alf then drops the bombshell he’s been sitting on for decades…

Alf announces his wife, Roo’s mum, Martha didn’t drown almost 35 years ago as everyone thought – she faked her death and is actually still alive and out there somewhere! Roo reels and wonders if her father is delusional as he’s at death’s door, but when the pair are rescued she gets confirmation from Alf in hospital he’s telling the truth.

The huge twist aired in Australia last month to coincide with Home and Away’s 30th anniversary on air, and had been previously teased by show bosses as something that would rock the foundations of the Bay and change a key character’s life forever.

Now Roo knows the truth, will she try and track down her mum? Can she forgive Alf for lying for most of her life? And why did Martha Stewart abandon her family when her daughter was so young?

Advertisement

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 26 March on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.