Home and Away: Ash’s car crash causes devastation in Summer Bay

Ash’s relentless pursuit of nemesis Robbo has catastrophic consequences for the whole of Summer Bay in Home and Away next week, when he causes a car crash that triggers a gas explosion which creates a sinkhole in the school and puts the whole town in danger.

Determined to get revenge on amnesiac hitman Robbo for the death of Kat Chapman and her and Ash’s unborn baby, the aggrieved Mr Ashford has recruited a new branch of the River Boys to help track down his enemy.

Justin and Tori Morgan have been secretly helping Robbo escape, along with Willow Harris, but the plan for Justin to drive the furtive fugitive to safety is scuppered when Ash catches up with them and a frantic car chase ensues.

Driving like a maniac after Justin, and with the police on his tail, agitated Ash veers them both into the path of a team of gas workers carrying out maintenance on the road, crashing into the site and causing a huge explosion that blazes along the gas main beneath the town and results in a sinkhole in the place of where the Summer Bay High science lab used to be!

Alf and Roo Stewart are trapped in the rubble in the school, while Justin is rushed to hospital. Will he reveal he was harbouring Robbo and give him up to the police? Has Robbo managed to escape? And having caused this much damage, will Ash and the River Boys risk more carnage as they persist with their mission to get their man?

The explosive storyline aired in Australia last month to mark Home and Away’s 30th anniversary on air, and leads to the game-changing revelation from Alf while buried in the sinkhole that Roo’s mum Martha is still alive having faked her death more than three decades ago, and Alf has been lying to his daughter all this time.

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 26 March on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.