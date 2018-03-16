Who is Neil Morrissey? Meet the stars of Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago

Everything you need to know about the actor and Bob the Builder star taking on the 800km hike on BBC2

Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago BBC2 celebrities: Neil Morrissey

Age: 55

What is Neil Morrissey famous for?

The actor is best known for his role as Tony in comedy Men Behaving Badly.

He might also sound very familiar: Morrissey voiced Bob, Lofty, Skip, Mr. Fothergill and Farmer Pickles in Bob the Builder. In character as Bob, Morrissey also scored the first Christmas number one of the millennium with Can We Fix It?.

More recently, Morrissey has featured in Waterloo Road as Eddie Lawson, Line of Duty, Grantchester, The Good Karma Hospital and The Night Manager.

What was the most challenging aspect of the Pilgrimage?

“Probably the accommodation, staying in hostels. We were in by 10pm and out again by 6am. Everyone I was with was great, which made it a fantastic experience though.”

Did the pilgrimage impact on his own beliefs about faith?

“Not really, if anything it compounded my own humanism and atheism. But I can recognise the sense of achievement people on the pilgrimage trail must feel, and how important it is to them.”

Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago starts on Friday 16th March at 9pm on BBC2