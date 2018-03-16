Emmerdale: Ross is destroyed by Debbie’s bombshell news

Find out what happens in next week's episodes of the ITV soap

Ross Barton has been left devastated on tonight’s Emmerdale after learning that Debbie Dingle is back with Joe Tate.

Advertisement

Traumatised Ross – who yesterday underwent a skin-graft following a recent acid attack – was seen on Thursday declaring his love for Debbie in the aftermath of his operation, only to receive a knock back from the woman herself.

The village bad boy is, of course, unaware that Debbie is inadvertently responsible for the injuries that have left him with facial scarring. Ruthless businessman Joe, though, has now become privy to the information and has decided to use the new-found knowledge to his advantage.

Hence Debbie now finding herself a victim of Joe’s blackmail: either she does his bidding or Ross (and the police) will discover the truth.

With Ross in the dark about what Joe is up to, he appears convinced that he’s lost out to his rival in love, even going so far as to launch his dinner at the hospital wall in a fit of foul temper.

Next week’s episodes of Emmerdale will see Debbie realise that she has no choice but to accept both Joe’s invite to a swanky golf party as well as a dress that he’s bought for her to wear. But what are Joe’s true intentions – and might he now be developing genuine feelings for Debbie?

Says actor Ned Porteous: “Joe is a very complex character and his relationship with Debbie has a lot of levels. He lives his life through a constant power play and will go to extraordinary lengths to get what he needs or wants.

“Some could see it as an attempt to trick Debbie into getting back with him. Or maybe he does have real feelings for her. It’s a battle that is constantly going on in his own head.”

Debbie will certainly be left unimpressed by Joe’s subsequent attempts to charm her with a romantic meal for two and is also unnerved by his apparently genuine, honest approach.

Charity, though, decides to take decisive action and fills Cain in on what’s going on with Debbie, who soon admits that Joe is blackmailing her.

By the week’s end, a menacing Cain look set to get revenge on Joe when he spies him driving away from the village. As Cain sets off in pursuit, just what does he have in mind?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.