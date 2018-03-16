Did you spot James Norton’s mum and dad in Grantchester series 3 episode 4?

His dad has a habit of popping up in his TV shows but Norton's mum made her debut in Grantchester series 3

James Norton’s dad has a habit of popping up in his TV shows, having made appearances in War & Peace, Lady Chatterly’s Lover and, of course, Grantchester.

But did you notice both his father AND mother popping up in Grantchester series 3 episode 4?

Norton’s mum, Lavinia, made her debut as an extra in the latest series of his Cambridgeshire drama, joining her husband, Hugh, for a scene at the policeman’s ball. You can spot the pair chatting with Robson Green’s Geordie just before the scene’s speeches begin.

“She was slightly terrified at how much she looked like my granny when she got the proper perm on and everything”, Norton revealed.

The actor delights in having his family around him while on set. “My dad is recently retired from working as a lecturer at a college near Hull, and it’s a really great way for him and my mum to see the world,” he said in an interview on BBC Radio 2 in 2016.

“So my dad comes and dresses up as these mad characters, and my mum sits of the sidelines and just laughs at him. And they love it.”

We wouldn’t mind it either, James. Let us know if you’ve any spare roles going!