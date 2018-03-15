Neighbours: Rafael’s secret exposed to the Robinsons next week

After weeks of sneaky plotting, Rafael Humphries’ secret scheme to destroy Paul Robinson is exposed in Neighbours next week, and that’s not the only secret from the past that comes to light.

David Tanaka introduces new boyfriend Rafael to ex Aaron Brennan, and it gets slightly awkward when it turns out the lads used to date each other. Aaron suspects Raf’s intentions towards Mr Tanaka are not entirely pure and that he’s using him to get to Paul, and when he snoops around his stuff at the hostel he finds the business card of the Robinson rascal’s nemesis, Sue Parker.

Raf catches him rummaging and does a runner, but when Aaron chases after him and grabs his shirt it rips to reveal the Humphries’ hunk’s shocking scars.

Forced to reveal everything at last to the Robinsons that he believed Paul was responsible for his mother’s death years ago in Brazil and has been trying to prove the bad boy businessman is running an unsafe worksite by way of getting justice, Rafael fears his plan has backfired as his sabotage caused the recent accident that nearly killed Leo Tanaka.

Surprisingly, Paul reacts calmly and claims to Raf he can’t remember the incident in Brazil as he had a brain tumour at the time which has messed with his memories. Promising to help Rafael get answers for both their sakes, Paul attempts to track down his old business partner – and lover – from Brazil, Dakota Davies.

Last seen fleeing to London after stealing from Paul, she may hold the key to sorting this whole situation out – so Leo decides to find her and get the truth…

But now Rafael’s true agenda is out in the open, what does that mean for his relationship with David?

Neighbours continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.