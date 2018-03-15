Neighbours: Izzy leaves – with one last surprise for Karl

Neighbours’ Izzy Hoyland is forced to make a swift exit from Erinsborough next week when she loses her inheritance and makes a thwarted attempt to seduce Karl Kennedy – whose baby she may well be carrying…

Mysterious newcomer Rita arrives in town contesting her late father’s will, challenging his widow who he left his millions to. And guess who that widow is? One Isabelle Hoyland, who wed ailing sugar daddy Clint shortly before he passed away.

Feeling the marriage was all a bit convenient, Clint’s daughter tracks down her stepmum and gets her assets frozen, meaning Izzy is immediately penniless – meaning no more manipulation of Karl over her proposed donation to the hospital wing.

Hoping Karl and wife Susan will take pity on her and daughter Holly and take them in, Izzy crosses her fingers her pregnancy test will be positive and Dr K will be forced to see her right financially.

Unfortunately, Izzy’s sneaky spot of self-insemination with the good doctor’s sperm sample she stole has failed and she’s not pregnant – but the revelation leads to an emotional confrontation between her and Karl where she makes a clumsy pass and admits it was him she wanted, not the baby. Karl is the only man who’s ever made her happy…

Karl rejects his exes advances but lets her down gently, even inviting her and Holly to live in Erinsborough so their daughter has some stability. But remorseful Izzy is caught about to climb in a cab and leaving a note for Karl explaining she can’t cut it as a single mum and is leaving Holly behind – the Kennedys are better parents than she’ll ever be.

Is this really the last we’ve seen of Izzy? How will Holly cope without her mother? And could Izzy actually be expecting a mini-Kennedy after all?

