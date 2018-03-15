Emmerdale: Chas makes a BIG pregnancy decision

Emotional scenes saw Chas reveal whether she's keeping her and Paddy's unborn baby

Chas Dingle has decided not to go ahead with a planned termination on tonight’s Emmerdale, opting instead to keep her and Paddy’s unborn baby.

Thursday’s double bill saw Chas attend an appointment at the clinic where she was handed an abortion pill, but she backed out of taking it at the last second.

Dad-to-be Paddy was left surprised when Chas told him that she was still pregnant, though it took a heart to heart for the Woolpack landlady to realise that she wanted to be a mum again.

As the pair discussed a possible future of parents’ evenings, swimming clubs and school nativities, Chas confessed to being excited about life with another child.

“Does this mean that we’re going to have a baby?” asked Paddy.

“Yes, yes Paddy. We are going to have this baby,” came the reply.

This being Emmerdale, there are bound to be complications and cliffhangers along the way, but might Chas and Paddy actually be about to start a family together?

