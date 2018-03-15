Accessibility Links

EastEnders reveals stabbing horror for Karen Taylor

A dark secret from Karen's past came to light in Thursday's episode

EastEnders has tonight revealed a traumatic secret about Karen Taylor’s past: she was once almost stabbed to death by a violent ex-partner.

Thursday’s cliffhanger saw Karen talking to Mitch about her history with Keanu’s father, who tried to knife her and put her in intensive care.

Karen then vowed that Keanu would never hear the truth about what happened, but with Keegan having listened in on the conversation, it remains to be seen whether he’ll now pass on the information to his half brother.

Friday’s episode of EastEnders will now see Keegan probing Mitch about what he overheard, all of which forces the Walford newcomer into admitting the truth about Keanu’s father,

A wily Mitch will then use the tense state of affairs to his own advantage, but can he stop the bombshell news from reaching Keanu’s ears?

You can watch  60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

