How to buy tickets for Beyonce and Jay-Z On The Run II tour

Everything you need to know to see music's hottest double act live in concert this summer...

Beyonce and Jay-Z are without a doubt one of the most influential power couples in 21st Century music, so it’s no surprise the level of excitement now it’s finally been confirmed that they are hitting the road to visit the UK live in concert this summer.

There have been rumours for sometime that the pair may be planning a series of joint concerts, but it’s now official – the On The Run II tour will be visiting London, Glasgow, Cardiff and Manchester in June 2018.

The pair last did a joint tour in 2014, but on that occasion the On The Run tour didn’t visit the UK.

What dates are Beyonce and Jay-Z playing in the UK?

6th June 2018 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

9th June 2018 – Hampden Park, Glasgow

13th June 2018 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

15th June 2018 – London Stadium, London

When do tickets go on sale and where can I buy them?

Tickets for the gigs go on sale from 9am on Friday 23rd March 2018. They will be available here.