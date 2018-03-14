Coronation Street teases huge showdown between Fiz and Gemma

It's going to kick off in the kebab shop later

Coronation Street kebab shop Prima Doner is primed to be the scene of a colossal cobbles cat fight between love rivals Fiz Stape and Gemma Winter.

The soap has released a new image showing on their official Twitter account showing Fiz attacking the fast food femme fatale for sleeping with her partner Tyrone Dobbs, having discovered his indiscretion earlier this week.

In tonight’s episode, heartbroken Fiz tells little brother Chesney his BFF has been playing around with her fella while she was away nursing their sick mum Cilla.

Fiz ends up confronting gobby Gemma and it looks like the ladies go to town as a scrap starts outside the kebab shop in full view of the locals.

Jennie McAlpine, aka Fiz, had previously teased the catfight to RadioTimes.com in a recent interview, promising a showdown in the classic Corrie tradition that would not disappoint viewers.

“There is a catfight with a difference coming up – violence is involved. Gemma may be tough but Fiz is a woman scorned. And don’t forget she has been dragged up by Cilla! It’s a bit different to other cat fights, we want people to be surprised. I’ll just say it was great fun to film, it’s a daft one but we had to put some light and shade into the storyline!”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

