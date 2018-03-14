Coronation Street: Adam Barlow debuts new look tonight

New hair, and a new start as he finally forgives Billy for his mum's death

Coronation Street’s Adam Barlow will be turning heads this evening when he makes a surprise appearance at the police station to defend arch-enemy Billy Mayhew – and not just because he’d previously tried to ruin his life.

The sneaky solicitor waged a secret campaign against the fallen holy man upon discovering he was partially responsible for the death of his mum Susan in 2001 by getting him hooked on painkillers. This led to self-loathing Billy spiralling into full on addiction and living on the streets.

Tonight the vexed vicar calls foster daughter Summer Spellman from the police station and as word spreads to the Barlows he’s been arrested at a drugs raid, Adam sweeps in announcing he’s his lawyer.

And while Billy can’t believe what he’s seeing, neither will viewers as Adam is sporting a natty new look, with his trademark sky-high quiff replaced by a dramatic new Barlow buzzcut.

Thankfully the new ‘do also means the embittered Barlow has turned over a new leaf, who confesses to Billy he’s known for months about the Susan incident and he was the one who got him hooked on drugs in the first place. Now he feels guilty about his misguided revenge (amazing what a trip to the salon can do for your state of mind) and wants to help him get back on the straight and narrow.

As Billy returns home and prepares to enter rehab to kick the habit, have he and the Barlows finally put their painful past to rest? And does this mean scheming Adam really is a changed man? If nothing else, he probably won’t need to use as many grooming products…

