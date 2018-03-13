Emmerdale: Liv heading to prison after shock arrest?

Troubled teen Liv Flaherty looks like she could be headed to prison after she admits to having accidentally spiked Lisa Dingle’s drink in Emmerdale.

Last night’s episode saw Liv and Gabby steal ketamine from vet Vanessa’s bag with the intention of playing a prank on Daz Spencer. But when the pair go on to poison the wrong pint, it’s Lisa who ends up being rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Next week’s episodes of the ITV soap will see Liv admit to having put Lisa’s life on the line, leaving Zak and Belle horrified and Aaron alarmed. But new questions are soon being asked when the police arrive on the scene to arrest her: which of the family went against ‘the Dingle code’ and reported Liv?

Later on, Liv will be left devastated when she overhears Aaron telling Robert that she could go to jail for what she’s done, especially seeing as she’s now been charged with theft and administering a noxious substance.

And after a run-in with Bernice, an increasingly distressed Liv goes off in search of booze and finds a bottle of vodka in the back of a cupboard and gulps back its contents.

So what does the future have in store for Liv? And will attempt to drink more ahead of her court appearance?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Emmerdale below

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.