EastEnders: Laila Morse on Big Mo’s “evil” comeback plot

“Mo doesn’t give a monkey’s what she does as long as she’s earning a few quid,” says the Albert Square star

EastEnders returnee Laila Morse has revealed all about Big Mo’s twisted new scheme. The character will return to Walford in order to tell Stacey that Kat is dead, but there is of course more to Mo’s admission than meets the eye.

“Dear old Mo, she’s in a lot of trouble,” the actress says in the new issue of Radio Times. “She’s a very evil lady. If she was one of my relatives, I think I might do her in!”

The upcoming drama sees Mo state that she wants to give Kat a huge send-off, but is currently without the funds to pay for a funeral. Cue a fundraising night at the Queen Vic attended by Kat’s friends and former neighbours.

But when Kat herself returns to Walford in scenes to be shown on Thursday 22 March, it looks as though Mo’s duplicity will be revealed.

“Mo doesn’t give a monkey’s what she does as long as she’s earning a few quid,” adds the actress. “She’d sell her own grandmother if she had one.”

The upcoming plotline will result in Mo, Kat, Jean and Stacey all being reunited under the same roof – a state of affairs that Morse couldn’t be happier about:

“It’s great to be back with the clan. We’re having a ball. When I was reading the scripts, I couldn’t stop laughing. And that’s what we need at the moment – a bit of a laugh.”

But if there’s one regret it’s that Derek Martin is now not able to reprise the role of Charlie Slater, the character having been killed off thanks to a fatal heart attack in 2016:

“He should never have gone,” says the Walford star. “But I think he could always come back as Charlie’s twin brother. Dark hair, little bit of growth on his face. We’d all welcome that.”

You can read the full interview with the Slater family in the new issue of Radio Times (out today)

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our Week in Walford review show

