Coronation Street: Tyrone smacks Ruby! “He lashes out,” says Alan Halsall

Coronation Street: Tyrone smacks Ruby! "He lashes out," says Alan Halsall

Will the truth now come out about who is really causing trouble in the house?

Tyrone Dobbs [ALAN HALSALL] is struggling with Ruby who is still scared of him after he hit her. She refuses to let him take her to school and insists she wants Gemma Winter [DOLLY-ROSE CAMPBELL] to take her.

Tyrone Dobbs will be left wracked with guilt on Coronation Street next week when he loses his temper and smacks daughter Ruby.

“It takes a lot for Tyrone to lose his temper because he himself has been the victim of a violent situation,” says Alan Halsall, referencing the abuse dished out by Ty’s former partner Kirsty. “It’s a snap moment where Tyrone’s just had enough and he lashes out, which is really against his character.”

The upcoming drama sees Fiz let Tyrone believe that Ruby is misbehaving, when all the time she knows that it’s actually Hope who is the troublemaker of the house.

Scenes to be shown on Wednesday 21 March see events come to a head when Tyrone assumes that Ruby is responsible for deliberately blocking the bathroom sink and allowing water to drip through the ceiling. When Ty then smacks Ruby, Fiz is left horrified.

Says Halsall: “Fiz knows that for Tyrone to do something like this to his own child he’s got to be at breaking point. Fiz knows that she has to tell Tyrone about what has really been going on with Hope.”

As Ruby rushes upstairs in tears, Fiz is forced to confess that it’s Hope who has been causing the problems. Tyrone is then left stunned that she has been letting Ruby take the blame.

“This is the final straw for Tyrone because Fiz has not been honest with him,” says the Corrie star. “In his head, they’re done and he doesn’t see any way forward.”

And it’s not just his relationship with Fiz that’s on the line – the smack also looks set to have an impact on Ty’s father-daughter bond with Ruby:

“Ruby doesn’t really want anything to do with Tyrone and she’s scared. This is definitely the first time that Tyrone has ever done something like this and Ruby doesn’t know how to deal with it.

“It would break Tyrone’s heart every time he looked at her to know that she’s scared of him.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on Coronation Street below

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about Coronation Street

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

