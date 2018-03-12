Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Is The Crown on Netflix?

Is The Crown on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the Queen Elizabeth II biopic series

Matt Smith and Claire Foy in The Crown

Royal history has never looked as good as it does in Peter Morgan’s The Crown, a drama charting the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

The series, which explores the political and personal battles encountered by the royal family since the 1950s, stars the brilliant Claire Foy as QEII and former Doctor Who star Matt Smith as Prince Phillip in series 1 & 2.

Morgan, who is best known for his work on political docudrama Frost/Nixon and sports biopics The Damned United and Rush, has crafted a pristine, soapy drama with striking, cinematic visuals (thanks , in part, to the show’s reportedly sky high budget).

Advertisement

The Crown is a Netflix Original series, meaning all 20 episodes are available to watch on Netflix.

Tags

All about The Crown

Matt Smith and Claire Foy in The Crown
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown wants to make you cry

Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac in Annihilation, from Paramount Pictures and Skydance.

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

(Netflix, JG)

Do these brilliant Jessica Jones season 2 posters contain a secret Kilgrave callback?

(iStock, JG)

Future proof The best sci-fi movies on Netflix

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more