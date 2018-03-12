Is The Crown on Netflix?

How to watch and stream the Queen Elizabeth II biopic series

Royal history has never looked as good as it does in Peter Morgan’s The Crown, a drama charting the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The series, which explores the political and personal battles encountered by the royal family since the 1950s, stars the brilliant Claire Foy as QEII and former Doctor Who star Matt Smith as Prince Phillip in series 1 & 2.

Morgan, who is best known for his work on political docudrama Frost/Nixon and sports biopics The Damned United and Rush, has crafted a pristine, soapy drama with striking, cinematic visuals (thanks , in part, to the show’s reportedly sky high budget).

The Crown is a Netflix Original series, meaning all 20 episodes are available to watch on Netflix.