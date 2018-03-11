Accessibility Links

7 important pearls of wisdom from our favourite TV and film mums

7 important pearls of wisdom from our favourite TV and film mums

Happy Mother's Day! They really do know best. Even on screen...

Sky pics, Youtube screengrab incredibles https://youtu.be/YBpdL9hSac4?t=1m1s, TL

Take a break from all that cleaning, cooking and present giving you’re doing for your own mum this Mother’s Day (you’re doing that, right?) to celebrate the pearls of wisdom coming from mums on the box. Whether it’s life lessons, advice, or simply reminding kids to mind their Ps and Qs, there’s plenty of good stuff to be learned from these fictitious matriarchs…

1. Mrs Incredible, The Incredibles

Mrs incredible

“Your identity is your most valuable possession. Protect it.”

2. Pam Jones, Bridget Jones’s Diary

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

“Don’t say ‘what’, say ‘pardon'”

3. Marge Simpson, The Simpsons

The Simpsons - S26 Gallery - Marge Simpson TM and © 2013 Fox and its related entities. All rights reserved. Patent Pending.

“My mother always said, if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.”

4. Mrs Gump, Forrest Gump

Forrest Gump

“Life is like a box of chocolates, Forrest. You never know what you’re going to get.”

5. Bree Van de Kamp, Desperate Housewives

MARCIA CROSS

“You know the opposite of love isn’t hate. It’s indifference. And if you hate me, that means you still care.”

6. Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, Modern Family

Modern family

“Making a child is the easy part.”

7. Rose Nylund, The Golden Girls

THE GOLDEN GIRLS

“My mother always used to say: the older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.”

All about The Simpsons

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

