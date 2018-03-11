7 important pearls of wisdom from our favourite TV and film mums

Take a break from all that cleaning, cooking and present giving you’re doing for your own mum this Mother’s Day (you’re doing that, right?) to celebrate the pearls of wisdom coming from mums on the box. Whether it’s life lessons, advice, or simply reminding kids to mind their Ps and Qs, there’s plenty of good stuff to be learned from these fictitious matriarchs…

1. Mrs Incredible, The Incredibles

“Your identity is your most valuable possession. Protect it.”

2. Pam Jones, Bridget Jones’s Diary

“Don’t say ‘what’, say ‘pardon'”

3. Marge Simpson, The Simpsons

“My mother always said, if you can’t say something nice, don’t say anything at all.”

4. Mrs Gump, Forrest Gump

“Life is like a box of chocolates, Forrest. You never know what you’re going to get.”

5. Bree Van de Kamp, Desperate Housewives

“You know the opposite of love isn’t hate. It’s indifference. And if you hate me, that means you still care.”

6. Gloria Delgado-Pritchett, Modern Family

“Making a child is the easy part.”

7. Rose Nylund, The Golden Girls

“My mother always used to say: the older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.”