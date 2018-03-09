The Lethal Weapon cops are back! But not in the form of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The new Fox TV comedy-drama series instead follows a rebooted version of LAPD duo Riggs and Murtaugh. Here’s all you need to know about the series now being broadcast on ITV…

Advertisement

What time is Lethal Weapon on TV tonight?

The next episode is on ITV, 9pm Friday 9 March

What can I expect from the episode?

You have to admire this crackpot series’ ability to contrive odd scenarios that just about make sense within the confines of the show but in any other would be laughed out of town. Without giving too much away, this episode’s case for the LAPD cops involves hackers, Hollywood bus tours, a conspiracy theorist and Elvis secretly controlling the traffic lights. Naturally, it comes to a head with a whopping car chase. But who cares about the case when Riggs’s love life is taking off, or threatening to, if he doesn’t clam up with Molly? “She deserves normal, which I’m never gonna be that [sic],” he worries (aloud, to an armed suspect). And as Molly, Kristen Gutoskie is all good news. Review by David Butcher. Who’s in the cast?

Clayne Crawford takes on the Mel Gibson role of Martin Riggs, a Navy SEAL-turned-police officer from El Paso, Texas. And Damon Wayans is Danny Glover’s senior detective Roger Murtaugh.

How do the cast members feel about rebooting the classic franchise?

Advertisement

A brilliantly precisely question there. And – would you believe it – one we’ve got an answer for. Turns out Crawford felt very uneasy about bringing the budding cops back to screen. He told Radio Times: “I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it”. You can see our full interview here.