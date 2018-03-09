How to buy tickets for Tom Jones in concert this summer

Here's where and when the one and only Sir Tom will be playing in the UK in 2018

Sir Tom Jones’s UK tour has three new dates – in Alnwick, Exeter and Chester.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 9 March at 9am.

The Welsh singing legend will also headline the Edinburgh Summer sessions, a new concert series in August, and has joined the star-studded line-up at Hampton Court Palace Festival, which already includes Gary Barlow, Lionel Ritchie, Jools Holland and Paloma Faith, and will play two nights at the intimate 3,000 seat auditorium.

Full details of all his UK concerts:

Thursday 21 June 2018 – Hampton Court Palace, London

Friday 22 June 2018 – Hampton Court Palace, London

Wednesday 4 July – Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, London

Friday 6 July – Euston Park, Suffolk

Saturday 8 July – Englefield House, Reading

Thursday 12 July – Ragley Hall, Alcaster

NEW DATE: Friday 13 July – Alnwick Castle, Alnwick

NEW DATE: Sunday 15 July – Powderham Castle, Exeter

Wednesday 18 July – Stansted Park, Hampshire

NEW DATE: Thursday 19 July – Chester Racecourse, Chester

Sunday 22 July – Belvoir Castle, Grantham

Monday 6 August – Edinburgh Summer Sessions, Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh

Standard and VIP tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.co.uk.

To get you in the mood, here’s Sir Tom singing Delilah back in 1973. Check out the tan.