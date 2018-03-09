How to buy tickets for Tom Jones in concert this summer
Here's where and when the one and only Sir Tom will be playing in the UK in 2018
Sir Tom Jones’s UK tour has three new dates – in Alnwick, Exeter and Chester.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday 9 March at 9am.
The Welsh singing legend will also headline the Edinburgh Summer sessions, a new concert series in August, and has joined the star-studded line-up at Hampton Court Palace Festival, which already includes Gary Barlow, Lionel Ritchie, Jools Holland and Paloma Faith, and will play two nights at the intimate 3,000 seat auditorium.
Full details of all his UK concerts:
Thursday 21 June 2018 – Hampton Court Palace, London
Friday 22 June 2018 – Hampton Court Palace, London
Wednesday 4 July – Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, London
Friday 6 July – Euston Park, Suffolk
Saturday 8 July – Englefield House, Reading
Thursday 12 July – Ragley Hall, Alcaster
NEW DATE: Friday 13 July – Alnwick Castle, Alnwick
NEW DATE: Sunday 15 July – Powderham Castle, Exeter
Wednesday 18 July – Stansted Park, Hampshire
NEW DATE: Thursday 19 July – Chester Racecourse, Chester
Sunday 22 July – Belvoir Castle, Grantham
Monday 6 August – Edinburgh Summer Sessions, Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh
Standard and VIP tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.co.uk.
To get you in the mood, here’s Sir Tom singing Delilah back in 1973. Check out the tan.