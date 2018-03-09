How to buy tickets for Travis’s “The Man Who” tour 2018
Here's where you can see the Scottish band playing their memorable 1999 album in its entirety
Almost 20 years after they released The Man Who, Travis are embarking on a UK tour where they will play their seminal album in full.
Tickets go on sale on Friday 9 March at 9am
The 1999 album included the top 10 hits “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?” and “Turn”, and sold over two and a half million copies in the UK.
Travis’s two-part tour includes eight dates in June and a further seven in December, beginning in Liverpool and ending in Glasgow.
June dates:
June 10 2018 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool
June 12 2018 – Royal Festival Hall, London
June 14 2018 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkstone
June 19 2018 – Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth
June 20 2018 – Brighton Dome, Brighton
June 21 2018 – Ipswich Regent Theatre, Ipswich
June 25 2018 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham
June 26 2018 – New Theatre, Oxford
December dates:
12 December 2018 – Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth
13 December 2018 – Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge
15 December 2018 – Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle
17 December 2018 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham
18 December 2018 – Hull City Hall, Hull
19 December 2018 – O2 Apollo, Manchester
21 December 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow
Tickets for all the dates will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk
To get you in the mood, here’s frontman Fran Healy wondering why it always rains on him, back in 1999.