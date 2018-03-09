How to buy tickets for Travis’s “The Man Who” tour 2018

Here's where you can see the Scottish band playing their memorable 1999 album in its entirety

Almost 20 years after they released The Man Who, Travis are embarking on a UK tour where they will play their seminal album in full.

Tickets go on sale on Friday 9 March at 9am

The 1999 album included the top 10 hits “Why Does It Always Rain On Me?” and “Turn”, and sold over two and a half million copies in the UK.

Travis’s two-part tour includes eight dates in June and a further seven in December, beginning in Liverpool and ending in Glasgow.

June dates:

June 10 2018 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Liverpool

June 12 2018 – Royal Festival Hall, London

June 14 2018 – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkstone

June 19 2018 – Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth

June 20 2018 – Brighton Dome, Brighton

June 21 2018 – Ipswich Regent Theatre, Ipswich

June 25 2018 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

June 26 2018 – New Theatre, Oxford

December dates:

12 December 2018 – Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth

13 December 2018 – Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge

15 December 2018 – Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle

17 December 2018 – Nottingham Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

18 December 2018 – Hull City Hall, Hull

19 December 2018 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

21 December 2018 – The SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Tickets for all the dates will be available from ticketmaster.co.uk

To get you in the mood, here’s frontman Fran Healy wondering why it always rains on him, back in 1999.