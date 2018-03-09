How to buy tickets for Rita Ora’s UK concerts – new Scotland date

It's not too late to see the former X Factor judge live in concert this summer

If you didn’t manage to bag a ticket for Rita’s Ora’s sold-out UK tour, good news: she’s announced a surprise concert in Scotland in July.

The pop star will play Dundee’s Slessor Gardens on Saturday 28 July.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday 9 March at 9am from ticketmaster.co.uk

Last month Ora joined Shirley Bassey and Petula Clark as the British females with the most top 10 singles, with 12 in total. Her collaboration with Liam Payne, “For You”, became her 12th top 10 single. She’s scored four top 10 singles in the past nine months.

Her first UK tour in over five years will see her playing seven concerts around the UK in May, but is completely sold out. Rita will also take to the stage at various festivals this summer including Isle of Wight and V Festival’s replacement Rize.

Here she is performing her hit single with Liam Payne at The Brits Awards last month.