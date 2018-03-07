Meet the cast of The Good Karma Hospital

Everything you need to know about the cast and characters of ITV's new tropical drama

Think you can’t beat a good medical drama or the sights of a tropical coast? You’re in luck: ITV’s new six-part series, The Good Karma Hospital, is a sunshine-filled “life-affirming and optimistic” story of Ruby Walker, a junior doctor who arrives in India looking for a job and a distraction from heartbreak at home. It’s a tale that takes her to – you guessed it – a hospital, one that’s under-resourced and over-worked.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters in the picture-perfect beach drama…

Amanda Redman

Who does Amanda Redman play?

Doctor Lydia Fonseca, the eccentric Englishwoman at the heart of the Good Karma Hospital.

Where have I seen her before?

Redman’s most recognisable from New Tricks, where she played DS Sandra Pullman for 10 series. You might also know her from her role as Mrs Merdle in Little Dorrit, and as Karine Bassett, wife of Ricky Tomlinson’s England football coach character in Mike Bassett: England Manager. The veteran actress has also played Alison Braithwaite in At Home with the Braithwaites and Lindsay Carter in 2008’s Honest TV series.

Amrita Acharia

Who does Amrita Acharia play?

She stars as Ruby Walker, the junior doctor who has a major culture shock after moving to India to escape a breakup at her London home.

Where have I seen her before?

Game of Thrones season one and two: she played Irri, the handmaiden who teaches Daenerys (Emila Clarke) the Dothraki language and customs. Although swearing an oath to the mother of dragons (spoilers ahoy!), Irri is soon murdered during the theft of the dragons in Qarth. It’s probably not a big consolation to Acharia that her character survives much longer in the books.

The Nepalese actress also played Amina Sahir in last year’s Scandi TV drama Acquitted and a school girl in the biopic of Saddam Hussein’s son, The Devil’s Double.