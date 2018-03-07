How to buy tickets for Rize Festival
Here's everything you need to know about the replacement for V Festival
Bad news: V Festival is no more. Last year Richard Branson announced he would no longer be sponsoring it.
The good news? Rize Festival has been born as a result and it has a great line-up.
Here’s everything you need to know, from the line-up to the ticket prices.
Where and when is it?
Friday 17 and Saturday 18 August 2018 in Chelmsford’s Hylands Park
V Festival used to take place in Chelmsford and Staffordshire, but Rize is only in Chelmsford.
Who’s headlining?
Liam Gallagher and the Stereophonics
Who else is playing?
Rita Ora, Years & Years, Rag’n’Bone Man, Manic Street Preachers, Bastille, James Bay, Circa Waves, Craig David, Plan B, Maximo Park and many more.
How much are tickets?
Day tickets are £59.50
Weekend tickets are £115
Weekend camping tickets (Fri and Sat) are £160
Weekend camping tickets (Thurs, Fri and Sat) are £165
Do I need a car park ticket?
You do. Car parking can be booked in advance on ticketmaster.co.uk. It costs £20 plus £1 booking fee.
You can also get a car park ticket on the gate for £25.
When do the campsites open?
The campsites open at 5pm on Thursday, August 16.
Campers are requested to have left the festival site by 12pm on Sunday, August 19.