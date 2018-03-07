Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
How to buy tickets for Rize Festival

How to buy tickets for Rize Festival

Here's everything you need to know about the replacement for V Festival

Kelly Jones of Stereophonics

Bad news: V Festival is no more. Last year Richard Branson announced he would no longer be sponsoring it.

Advertisement

The good news? Rize Festival has been born as a result and it has a great line-up.

Here’s everything you need to know, from the line-up to the ticket prices.

Where and when is it?

Friday 17 and Saturday 18 August 2018 in Chelmsford’s Hylands Park

V Festival used to take place in Chelmsford and Staffordshire, but Rize is only in Chelmsford.

Who’s headlining?

Liam Gallagher and the Stereophonics

Who else is playing?

Rita Ora, Years & Years, Rag’n’Bone Man, Manic Street Preachers, Bastille, James Bay, Circa Waves, Craig David, Plan B, Maximo Park and many more.

How much are tickets?

Day tickets are £59.50

Weekend tickets are £115

Weekend camping tickets (Fri and Sat) are £160

Weekend camping tickets (Thurs, Fri and Sat) are £165

VIP tickets are also available. All tickets are available now from ticketmaster.co.uk

Do I need a car park ticket?

You do. Car parking can be booked in advance on ticketmaster.co.uk. It costs £20 plus £1 booking fee.

You can also get a car park ticket on the gate for £25.

When do the campsites open?

The campsites open at 5pm on Thursday, August 16.

Advertisement

Campers are requested to have left the festival site by 12pm on Sunday, August 19.

Tags

You might like

Capalday

Watch Peter Capaldi’s best Doctor Who moments in this truly epic video

imagenotavailable1

Victoria Coren: “I play the Connecting Walls obsessively on the Only Connect website”

imagenotavailable1

Silver Linings Playbook’s Jennifer Lawrence and David O Russell to reunite for The Ends of the Earth

imagenotavailable1

One Direction to release concert movie worldwide in October

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more