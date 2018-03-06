How to buy tickets for Tom Jones in concert this summer
Here's where and when the one and only Sir Tom will be playing in the UK in 2018
Sir Tom Jones has announced six new UK concerts this summer – in Suffolk, Reading, Hampshire, Alcaster, Grantham and Greenwich.
The Welsh singing legend will also headline the Edinburgh Summer sessions, a new concert series in August, and has joined the star-studded line-up at Hampton Court Palace Festival, which already includes Gary Barlow, Lionel Ritchie, Jools Holland and Paloma Faith, and will play two nights at the intimate 3,000 seat auditorium.
Full details of all his UK concerts:
Thursday 21 June 2018 – Hampton Court Palace, London
Friday 22 June 2018 – Hampton Court Palace, London
NEW DATE: Wednesday 4 July – Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich, London
NEW DATE: Friday 6 July – Euston Park, Suffolk
NEW DATE: Saturday 8 July – Englefield House, Reading
NEW DATE: Thursday 12 July – Ragley Hall, Alcaster
NEW DATE: Wednesday 18 July – Stansted Park, Hampshire
NEW DATE: Sunday 22 July – Belvoir Castle, Grantham
Monday 6 August – Edinburgh Summer Sessions, Princes Street Gardens, Edinburgh
Standard and VIP tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.co.uk.
To get you in the mood, here’s Sir Tom singing Delilah back in 1973. Check out the tan.