How to buy tickets for The Muppets take The O2

Tickets for Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy's first live shows in the UK go on sale today - don't miss out on this muppetational extravaganza!

The Muppets have announced their first ever full live shows in the UK.

Kermit the Frog will lead an all-star cast including the fabulous Miss Piggy at London’s O2 in July.

“There’ll be music, comedy, incredible surprises, plus total and complete chaos,” said Kermit the Frog.

“We’ve wanted to do a show like this for a long time, and now — after finally getting all Miss Piggy’s luggage through customs — we have the chance to appear live at The O2 arena!”

Miss Piggy added: “I can’t wait to be there to entertain, astonish, dazzle and otherwise gobsmack all moi’s fabulous fans!

“Wear socks, sweetie, cause I’m gonna knock ‘em off. I will amaze everyone with this first-ever live performance…. and, of course, for the official renaming of ‘The MOI 2’ arena.”

When is The Muppets take The O2?

The Muppets will be doing three shows. An evening show on Friday July 13 and a matinee and an evening show on Saturday July 14 at London’s O2 Arena.

When do tickets go on sale?

Wednesday 28 February at 9am. Standard and VIP packages are available from ticketmaster.co.uk

Which Muppets will be there?

Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Great Gonzo and Animal, Sam Eagle, The Swedish Chef, Pepé the King Prawn, Lew Zealand, Rowlf and of course Kermit the Frog.

What’s the line-up?

Highlights include Miss Piggy in a show-stopping musical extravaganza, a rocking musical jam by house band Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem, with legendary drummer Animal. Plus all-new original chapters of classic Muppet Show sketches Pigs in Space, Veterinarian’s Hospital and Muppet Labs.

What do Muppet critics Statler & Wardorf have to say about it?

STATLER: “This is gonna be the ultimate ‘Don’t Miss It’ event….”

WALDORF: “Yeah, if you don’t go to it, you won’t miss it.”