Here’s the hilarious song The Lonely Island almost played at the Oscars

The Lonely Island, the musical parody group formed of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer, have released a brilliant demo version of a musical segment that was rejected by Oscars producers as “financially and logistically impossible”.

“We were asked to write a song for this year’s Academy Awards…” the group wrote on their official YouTube page. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t chosen because it was ‘financially and logistically impossible’, so for fun we thought we’d share the rough storyboards of what would have been a fully shot, star-studded music video of exorbitant cost.”

The song “Why not me?” sees Thor, Wonder Woman and other stars of recent blockbusters singing a lament at their exclusion from the awards ceremony.

“We both faced death it’s true,” the two superheroes sing in unison, “but at least Lady Bird got into NYU”. It also features a particularly hilarious jab at Michael Fassbender and his 2017 flop The Snowman and Aquaman wondering why anyone would prefer to have sex with Guillermo del Toro’s Shape of Water fish person.

The Lonely Island have been relatively quiet since their 2016 debut feature film Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, though they resurfaced last month to pull together a last sketch for Natalie Portman’s SNL episode; a follow-up to the 2006 viral rap video which saw the star spitting bars as a badass version of herself. Check it out in all its glory below.