Hamilton lands record-breaking 13 Olivier nominations
The American Revolution musical has achieved more Olivier nods than Harry Potter And The Cursed Child
Hip-hopera Hamilton has received a record-breaking 13 nominations for the upcoming Olivier Awards.
With nods in categories from Best New Musical to Best Director, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show – which tells the story of US founding father Alexander Hamilton – could become the most awarded theatre show of all time.
The production was gifted two more nominations than Harry Potter And The Cursed Child which last year scored 11 (tying with 2008’s Hairspray).
As well as Outstanding Achievement in Music, Hamilton is also in the running for six acting awards. Half of the nominees hoping to pick up the Best Actor in a Musical title are from the show (Giles Terera and Jamael Westman), as well as three out of the four performers in the Best Supporting Actor category (Michael Jibson, Jason Pennycooke and Cleve September).
Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman picked up eight nominations, including Best Director for Sam Mendes and Best Actress for Laura Donnelly.
This year’s Best Actor category looks extremely competitive with Bryan Cranston (Network), Paddy Considine (The Ferryman), Andrew Garfield (Angels In America) and Sherlock’s Andrew Scott (Hamlet) all in the running. Lesley Manville, Audra McDonald and Imelda Staunton join Donnelly in the Best Actress category.
The (very long) list of nominations is below:
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Michael Jibson – Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre
Ross Noble – Young Frankenstein, Garrick Theatre
Jason Pennycooke – Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre
Cleve September – Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical
Sheila Atim – Girl From The North Country, The Old Vic
Tracie Bennett – Follies, National Theatre – Olivier
Rachel John – Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre
Lesley Joseph – Young Frankenstein, Garrick Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in Music
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Music and Orchestrations by Dan Gillespie Sells, his debut as a musical theatre composer and orchestrator – Apollo Theatre
Follies – The Orchestra, under the Music Supervision of Nicholas Skilbeck and Music Director Nigel Lilley – National Theatre – Olivier
Girl From The North Country – Music & Lyrics by Bob Dylan, Original Orchestrations & Arrangements by Simon Hale – The Old Vic
Hamilton – Composer-Lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda – Victoria Palace Theatre
Best New Dance Production
Flight Pattern by Crystal Pite – Royal Opera House
Goat by Ben Duke – Rambert Dance Company – Sadler’s Wells
Grand Finale by Hofesh Shechter – Sadler’s Wells
Tree Of Codes by Wayne McGregor and The Paris Opera Ballet – Sadler’s Wells
Outstanding Achievement in Dance
Rocío Molina – pushing the boundary of flamenco in Fallen From Heaven (Caída Del Cielo) – Barbican Theatre
Francesca Velicu – her performance in English National Ballet’s production of Pina Bausch’s Le Sacre Du Printemps – Sadler’s Wells
Zenaida Yanowsky – her performance in Liam Scarlett’s Symphonic Dances – Royal Opera House
Best Entertainment and Family
David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny – Garrick Theatre
Derren Brown: Underground – Playhouse Theatre
Dick Whittington – London Palladium
Five Guys Named Moe – Marble Arch Theatre
Best Theatre Choreographer
Andy Blankenbuehler – Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre
Bill Deamer – Follies – National Theatre – Olivier
Kate Prince – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Apollo Theatre
Randy Skinner – 42nd Street – Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Christopher Wheeldon – An American In Paris – Dominion Theatre
Magic Radio Best Musical Revival
42nd Street – Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Follies – National Theatre – Olivier
On The Town – Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Best Actor in a Musical
Ciarán Hinds – Girl From The North Country – The Old Vic
John McCrea – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Apollo Theatre
Giles Terera – Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre
Jamael Westman – Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre
Best Actress in a Musical
Janie Dee – Follies – National Theatre – Olivier
Shirley Henderson – Girl From The North Country – The Old Vic
Imelda Staunton – Follies – National Theatre – Olivier
Josie Walker – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Apollo Theatre
Best Revival
Angels In America – National Theatre – Lyttelton
Hamlet – Almeida Theatre
Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? – Harold Pinter Theatre
Witness – The Prosecution – London County Hall
Best New Comedy
Dry Powder – Hampstead Theatre
Labour Of Love – Noël Coward Theatre
Mischief Movie Night – Arts Theatre
The Miser – Garrick Theatre
Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre
The B*easts – Bush Theatre
Killology – Jerwood Theatre Upstairs – the Royal Court Theatre
The Red Lion – Trafalgar Studios 2
The Revlon Girl – Park Theatre
White Light Award – Best Lighting Design
Howell Binkley – Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre
Paule Constable – Angels In America – National Theatre – Lyttelton
Paule Constable – Follies – National Theatre – Olivier
Jan Versweyveld – Network – National Theatre – Lyttelton
Best Sound Design
Tom Gibbons – Hamlet – Almeida Theatre
Gareth Owen – Bat Out Of Hell The Musical – London Coliseum
Eric Sleichim – Network – National Theatre – Lyttelton
Nevin Steinberg – Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre
Best Costume Design
Hugh Durrant – Dick Whittington – London Palladium
Roger Kirk – 42nd Street – Theatre Royal Drury Lane
Vicki Mortimer – Follies – National Theatre – Olivier
Paul Tazewell – Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre
Blue-I Theatre Technology Award – Best Set Design
Bunny Christie – Ink – Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
Bob Crowley and 59 Productions – An American In Paris – Dominion Theatre
Rob Howell – The Ferryman – Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs – the Royal Court Theatre
Vicki Mortimer – Follies – National Theatre – Olivier
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Bertie Carvel – Ink – Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
John Hodgkinson – The Ferryman – Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs – the Royal Court Theatre
James McArdle – Angels In America – National Theatre – Lyttelton
Peter Polycarpou – Oslo – Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Bríd Brennan – The Ferryman – Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs – the Royal Court Theatre
Denise Gough – Angels In America – National Theatre – Lyttelton
Dearbhla Molloy – The Ferryman – Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs – the Royal Court Theatre
Imogen Poots – Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? – Harold Pinter Theatre
Best New Opera Production
La Bohème – Trafalgar Studios 2
The Exterminating Angel – Royal Opera House
Semiramide – Royal Opera House
Outstanding Achievement in Opera
Paul Brown – his set and costume designs – Iolanthe – London Coliseum
Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona – their performances in Semiramide – Royal Opera House
Roderick Williams – his performance in The Royal Opera’s The Return Of Ulysses – the Roundhouse
Best Actor
Paddy Considine – The Ferryman – Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs – the Royal Court Theatre
Bryan Cranston – Network – National Theatre – Lyttelton
Andrew Garfield – Angels In America – National Theatre – Lyttelton
Andrew Scott – Hamlet – Almeida Theatre
Best Actress
Laura Donnelly – The Ferryman – Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs – the Royal Court Theatre
Lesley Manville – Long Day’s Journey Into Night – Wyndham’s Theatre
Audra McDonald – Lady Day – Emerson’s Bar & Grill – Wyndham’s Theatre
Imelda Staunton – Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? – Harold Pinter Theatre
Best Director
Dominic Cooke – Follies – National Theatre – Olivier
Marianne Elliott – Angels In America – National Theatre – Lyttelton
Rupert Goold – Ink – Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
Thomas Kail – Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre
Sam Mendes – The Ferryman – Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs – the Royal Court Theatre
American Airlines Best New Play
The Ferryman – Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs – the Royal Court Theatre
Ink – Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
Network – National Theatre – Lyttelton
Oslo – Harold Pinter Theatre
Mastercard Best New Musical
An American In Paris – Dominion Theatre
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Apollo Theatre
Girl From The North Country – The Old Vic
Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre
Young Frankenstein – Garrick Theatre
Catherine Tate will host the Olivier awards at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on 8 April