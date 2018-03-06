Hamilton lands record-breaking 13 Olivier nominations

The American Revolution musical has achieved more Olivier nods than Harry Potter And The Cursed Child

Hip-hopera Hamilton has received a record-breaking 13 nominations for the upcoming Olivier Awards.

With nods in categories from Best New Musical to Best Director, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s show – which tells the story of US founding father Alexander Hamilton ­– could become the most awarded theatre show of all time.

The production was gifted two more nominations than Harry Potter And The Cursed Child which last year scored 11 (tying with 2008’s Hairspray).

As well as Outstanding Achievement in Music, Hamilton is also in the running for six acting awards. Half of the nominees hoping to pick up the Best Actor in a Musical title are from the show (Giles Terera and Jamael Westman), as well as three out of the four performers in the Best Supporting Actor category (Michael Jibson, Jason Pennycooke and Cleve September).

Jez Butterworth’s The Ferryman picked up eight nominations, including Best Director for Sam Mendes and Best Actress for Laura Donnelly.

This year’s Best Actor category looks extremely competitive with Bryan Cranston (Network), Paddy Considine (The Ferryman), Andrew Garfield (Angels In America) and Sherlock’s Andrew Scott (Hamlet) all in the running. Lesley Manville, Audra McDonald and Imelda Staunton join Donnelly in the Best Actress category.

The (very long) list of nominations is below:

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Michael Jibson – Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre

Ross Noble – Young Frankenstein, Garrick Theatre

Jason Pennycooke – Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre

Cleve September – Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical

Sheila Atim – Girl From The North Country, The Old Vic

Tracie Bennett – Follies, National Theatre – Olivier

Rachel John – Hamilton, Victoria Palace Theatre

Lesley Joseph – Young Frankenstein, Garrick Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in Music

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Music and Orchestrations by Dan Gillespie Sells, his debut as a musical theatre composer and orchestrator – Apollo Theatre

Follies – The Orchestra, under the Music Supervision of Nicholas Skilbeck and Music Director Nigel Lilley – National Theatre – Olivier

Girl From The North Country – Music & Lyrics by Bob Dylan, Original Orchestrations & Arrangements by Simon Hale – The Old Vic

Hamilton – Composer-Lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda – Victoria Palace Theatre

Best New Dance Production

Flight Pattern by Crystal Pite – Royal Opera House

Goat by Ben Duke – Rambert Dance Company – Sadler’s Wells

Grand Finale by Hofesh Shechter – Sadler’s Wells

Tree Of Codes by Wayne McGregor and The Paris Opera Ballet – Sadler’s Wells

Outstanding Achievement in Dance

Rocío Molina – pushing the boundary of flamenco in Fallen From Heaven (Caída Del Cielo) – Barbican Theatre

Francesca Velicu – her performance in English National Ballet’s production of Pina Bausch’s Le Sacre Du Printemps – Sadler’s Wells

Zenaida Yanowsky – her performance in Liam Scarlett’s Symphonic Dances – Royal Opera House

Best Entertainment and Family

David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny – Garrick Theatre

Derren Brown: Underground – Playhouse Theatre

Dick Whittington – London Palladium

Five Guys Named Moe – Marble Arch Theatre

Best Theatre Choreographer

Andy Blankenbuehler – Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre

Bill Deamer – Follies – National Theatre – Olivier

Kate Prince – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Apollo Theatre

Randy Skinner – 42nd Street – Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Christopher Wheeldon – An American In Paris – Dominion Theatre

Magic Radio Best Musical Revival

42nd Street – Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Follies – National Theatre – Olivier

On The Town – Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Best Actor in a Musical

Ciarán Hinds – Girl From The North Country – The Old Vic

John McCrea – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Apollo Theatre

Giles Terera – Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre

Jamael Westman – Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre

Best Actress in a Musical

Janie Dee – Follies – National Theatre – Olivier

Shirley Henderson – Girl From The North Country – The Old Vic

Imelda Staunton – Follies – National Theatre – Olivier

Josie Walker – Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Apollo Theatre

Best Revival

Angels In America – National Theatre – Lyttelton

Hamlet – Almeida Theatre

Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? – Harold Pinter Theatre

Witness – The Prosecution – London County Hall

Best New Comedy

Dry Powder – Hampstead Theatre

Labour Of Love – Noël Coward Theatre

Mischief Movie Night – Arts Theatre

The Miser – Garrick Theatre

Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre

The B*easts – Bush Theatre

Killology – Jerwood Theatre Upstairs – the Royal Court Theatre

The Red Lion – Trafalgar Studios 2

The Revlon Girl – Park Theatre

White Light Award – Best Lighting Design

Howell Binkley – Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre

Paule Constable – Angels In America – National Theatre – Lyttelton

Paule Constable – Follies – National Theatre – Olivier

Jan Versweyveld – Network – National Theatre – Lyttelton

Best Sound Design

Tom Gibbons – Hamlet – Almeida Theatre

Gareth Owen – Bat Out Of Hell The Musical – London Coliseum

Eric Sleichim – Network – National Theatre – Lyttelton

Nevin Steinberg – Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre

Best Costume Design

Hugh Durrant – Dick Whittington – London Palladium

Roger Kirk – 42nd Street – Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Vicki Mortimer – Follies – National Theatre – Olivier

Paul Tazewell – Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre

Blue-I Theatre Technology Award – Best Set Design

Bunny Christie – Ink – Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Bob Crowley and 59 Productions – An American In Paris – Dominion Theatre

Rob Howell – The Ferryman – Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs – the Royal Court Theatre

Vicki Mortimer – Follies – National Theatre – Olivier

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Bertie Carvel – Ink – Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

John Hodgkinson – The Ferryman – Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs – the Royal Court Theatre

James McArdle – Angels In America – National Theatre – Lyttelton

Peter Polycarpou – Oslo – Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Bríd Brennan – The Ferryman – Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs – the Royal Court Theatre

Denise Gough – Angels In America – National Theatre – Lyttelton

Dearbhla Molloy – The Ferryman – Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs – the Royal Court Theatre

Imogen Poots – Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? – Harold Pinter Theatre

Best New Opera Production

La Bohème – Trafalgar Studios 2

The Exterminating Angel – Royal Opera House

Semiramide – Royal Opera House

Outstanding Achievement in Opera

Paul Brown – his set and costume designs – Iolanthe – London Coliseum

Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona – their performances in Semiramide – Royal Opera House

Roderick Williams – his performance in The Royal Opera’s The Return Of Ulysses – the Roundhouse

Best Actor

Paddy Considine – The Ferryman – Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs – the Royal Court Theatre

Bryan Cranston – Network – National Theatre – Lyttelton

Andrew Garfield – Angels In America – National Theatre – Lyttelton

Andrew Scott – Hamlet – Almeida Theatre

Best Actress

Laura Donnelly – The Ferryman – Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs – the Royal Court Theatre

Lesley Manville – Long Day’s Journey Into Night – Wyndham’s Theatre

Audra McDonald – Lady Day – Emerson’s Bar & Grill – Wyndham’s Theatre

Imelda Staunton – Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf? – Harold Pinter Theatre

Best Director

Dominic Cooke – Follies – National Theatre – Olivier

Marianne Elliott – Angels In America – National Theatre – Lyttelton

Rupert Goold – Ink – Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Thomas Kail – Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre

Sam Mendes – The Ferryman – Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs – the Royal Court Theatre

American Airlines Best New Play

The Ferryman – Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs – the Royal Court Theatre

Ink – Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Network – National Theatre – Lyttelton

Oslo – Harold Pinter Theatre

Mastercard Best New Musical

An American In Paris – Dominion Theatre

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – Apollo Theatre

Girl From The North Country – The Old Vic

Hamilton – Victoria Palace Theatre

Young Frankenstein – Garrick Theatre

Catherine Tate will host the Olivier awards at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on 8 April