Emmerdale: Rebecca stuns Robert with a big decision about Seb’s future next week

Devastating news forces the mum into a heartbreaking choice

Next week is set to be a tough one for Emmerdale’s Rebecca White as she receives a worrying health diagnosis and makes a huge decision about baby Seb. What will Robert Sugden have to say about his son’s future?

Since the devastating car crash that killed her sister Chrissie and dad Lawrence, Rebecca has been struggling with her recovery and acting erratically – most recently turning up at Home Farm and attacking current owner Joe Tate, thinking her family still lived there.

In next week’s episodes, the perplexed parent accidentally leaves her little boy unintended and is mortified she could have put him in peril. Encouraged by friend Victoria Barton, Bex makes an appointment at the hospital and is diagnosed with a brain injury known as ‘Executive Disfunction’.

Concerned about the potential impact on her ability to look after Seb, Rebecca turns to her nearest and dearest for help, with nephew Lachlan and pal Belle Dingle doing their best to comfort her.

But it’s clear her condition is serious and could affect Seb’s wellbeing, so once Vic arranges for Bex to see a neuropsychologist, the anxious mum makes an announcement about her son’s immediate future…

Robert is reeling, but what has Rebecca decided? Is she leaving the village with Seb? Handing him over to Lachlan? Or letting Robert and lover Aaron Dingle have custody?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

